The Trevi Fountain is one of the most prominent tourist spots in Romethere visitors have to comply with a traditional requirement which is to throw a coin with their backs to the fountain.

The construction of this fountain began under the papacy of Clement XII, commissioned by Nicola Salvi. This was completed in 1751 and was inaugurated eleven years later by Giuseppe Pannini, according to the tourism portal ‘Enjoy Rome’.

Currently The Trevi Fountain is one of the most famous fountains in the world and has become a symbol of the mass tourism in Rome.

Every day thousands of people show up around this monumentin which they try to immortalize the visit and comply with tradition.

What happens to the coins that are thrown into the Trevi Fountain?



It is said that if two coins are thrown you will find the love of an Italian or Italian. If three coins are tossed, there will be a marriage, as mentioned by the Italian tourism portal ‘Buen Día Tours’.

The legend of the fountain has become so popular that every day thousands of coins are submerged at the bottom of the well of the most famous fountain in the Italian capital, all with the promise of love.

But many wonder What happens to the money that hundreds of tourists leave there? Well, the city of Rome uses the coins that are at the bottom of the Trevi Fountain for social and charitable projects, according to the portal ‘Monuments of Rome’

It is estimated that cleaning services collect more than 21 thousand euros every week in only coinsthat is, about 103 million Colombian pesos.

In 2019, more than 1.5 million euros in coins were collecteda figure that generated a political debate, since the mayoress at that time suggested using the coins that were thrown in the fountain for the maintenance of the monuments of the city of Rome, coming into conflict with the Catholic charity Caritas, running the risk to stop serving the poorest people in the city of Rome.

