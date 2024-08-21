This transfer market, the Rayados of Monterrey They were in a constant interest in Orbelin Pinedawho will not finally abandon the AEK Athens and that leaves the auriazul institution with the strong desire to sign an attacking midfielder.
Due to the limit on foreigners, the midfielder must be Mexican, so there are not many who meet the requirement of fighting for a place in one of the most competitive squads in Mexican soccer.
This is where the name comes from Victor Guzman, The Pochowho is somewhat erased from Chivas and who simply does not recover his best version, the one with which he commanded the Chivas de Guadalajara to a Mexican soccer final just last year.
Due to the great interest of Striped by the Pocho GuzmanThe first doubt among fans is how much the team from the Sultana del Norte would be willing to pay for the Mexican midfielder.
The first thing you should know is that, currently, Victor Guzman It is valued at almost 5 million dollars, according to the specialized portal Transfermakrt; However, despite the fact that it is a large amount and he is one of the most highly valued players in the squad, it is far from what he could hope for. Chivas to sell it to a team in Mexico.
At 29 years old, Chivas I could pretend at least 7 million dollars to let him go to Monterrey, which would mean more than double what they paid for him two years ago.
The reasons why they would give it so expensive is because of the Mexican market and the economic capacity of Striped; furthermore, everything seems to indicate that the Pocho Guzman He is not for sale, so they will only be able to get rid of their midfielder with a lot of money.
So far, there is no offer or negotiation on the table, but there is interest from the board of directors. Tattoo Noriega to sign an attacking Mexican midfielder, so Guzmán’s idea is at the top of the list.
