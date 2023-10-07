Club América is the leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament after 12 days of the regular phase and has the objective of winning its fourteenth Liga MX title. And although there is still a long way to go before the end of the competition, as is customary, talk is beginning to take place about the next tournament and specifically what is planned for the winter transfer market.
In the last few hours, it emerged that the Azulcrema board had decided to confirm a great squad for next year, and would be analyzing obtaining reinforcements in the hierarchy, even in positions where the Águilas already have quality, as is the case of the goal where they have Luis Angel Malagon who has done a good job since he took over.
The rumor arose on Twitter (X) when a user named Saúl Trevino Nájera (he claims to have information inside the club) shared that Camilo Vargas He would be tied up by the Águilas for Clausura 2024. According to this source, the azulcrema team has decided that there is competition in all positions, and goalkeeper would be no exception.
According to the portal Transfermarkt,, Camilo Vargas has a market value of 2 million dollars. However, at the time of a sale, this number could increase due to his relationship with Atlas until December 2026, in addition to the fact that he is considered one of the best goalkeepers in Mexican soccer in recent times and was a key player in the two-time championship of the red and black.
On the other hand, the player’s salary is another issue, since it is said that he receives around a million and a half dollars a year. According to the information of Saul Trevinothe Colombian would arrive in America with a salary of three million dollarsagainst him million that perceives Malagon.
