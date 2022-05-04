Marcos Benavent, the former high-ranking official of the Valencian PP who secretly recorded for years his alleged corruption and those of his PP colleagues to later hand them over to justice, appeared before the judge on Wednesday as a manipulable man, who was pressured and cheated. “At the end of hours of statements, they gave me a piece of paper and I said yes to everything. What I wanted was to finish soon and go back home.” Whoever defined himself as a money junkie has changed his version of himself and, after more than six years collaborating with the justice system, he is now trying to retract himself before the court that judges him. Benavent has affirmed that it was his previous lawyer, the Civil Guard and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office who designed the script for the corrupt plot about which he has delivered not only recordings but also documentation. “They told me that the issue was to harm as many people as possible, individuals, companies and parties, that the bigger it was, the better for everyone,” he said. “To put it in some way, I felt compelled”, he maintained when asked why he then admitted to paying bribes, among other corrupt practices.

Benavent’s new lawyer has tried several times to annul both the recordings and the documentation. The former have led, among others, to the prosecution of the former president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Alfonso Rus. The second caused the arrest and indictment of the former president of the Generalitat and former Minister of Labor, Eduardo Zaplana. The money junkie, without being asked, has taken just over half an hour to mention Zaplana and without anyone asking him: “The day I testified about Zaplana, I was not in a position to testify anything. He had not slept all night, he was not in a position to go anywhere, he had been with some friends, ”he recounted on the run. Benavent has declared that he recorded the conversations with his party colleagues, and of corruption, such as “life insurance” but that those delivered to justice are manipulated. “I recorded with a Nokia and with a regular tape recorder, put them in the computer, cut and paste and left what interested me the most. I caused that to be talked about, ”he has indicated.

In addition to being pressured, manipulated and deceived, the money junkie has also wanted to show remorse: “I want to apologize to so many people I hurt with my statements, they were in circumstances manipulated by me, in collusion with my former defense and the Prosecutor’s Office, because I was promised substantial sentence reductions and not to go to prison.”

Benavent, who did not want to answer the questions from the Anti-Corruption prosecutor, denied that Imelsa, the public company he managed, paid the PP’s electoral expenses: “Impossible,” he said. The mayor of Montcada, Juan José Medina, who was organizational secretary of the PP in the province of Valencia, has also declared that he has denied that Imelsa funds were used to pay for part of the 2007 and 2008 electoral campaigns. “Not even Benavent offered me money, nor did I ever ask for it”, he assured. The PP sits on the bench as subsidiary civil liability, since it could not be charged as a legal person because the criminal reform that allows it was approved in 2012 and the campaigns in which, allegedly, illegal financing was carried out in previous years.