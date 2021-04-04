D.he former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign reportedly used pre-filled donation pledges last fall to turn one-time donations into permanent donations. In addition, another donation was debited from the account of those affected, called the “money bomb”, as the newspaper “New York Times” reports. Accordingly, the campaign was so successful in getting millions of dollars that it had to repay after the election. So she got herself a multi-million dollar interest-free loan without the lender’s knowledge.

According to the newspaper, the Trump campaign succeeded in doing this via two yellow boxes on the WinRed donation platform. The necessary ticks in the boxes were always ticked from the start, the donors should have removed them – in the EU, this is forbidden according to consumer protection regulations. At first it was just a box that turned a one-time donation into a regular allocation. Initially, it was about monthly donations. As the election approached, it turned into weekly donations. When this did not have the desired effect, a second box was placed on the side. This was about the debiting of another donation in the same amount as the supporter wanted to make.

Maximum limit exceeded quickly

In addition, the design of the boxes has been changed again and again. At first it was simply stated in the first box that the planned donation would be debited monthly. Then, with the introduction of the second box, a general text appeared there in bold and partly in capital letters. The references to the repeated donation and the double debiting have disappeared in the small print.





As the newspaper reports, some donors only noticed that they had made multiples of their actual allocation when credit card limits were maxed or accounts were empty so that they were no longer able to pay other bills. Many donors then asked for the excess money transferred to be returned.

In the two and a half months leading up to the election, the presidential campaign, the Republican Party’s organizing committee and accounts shared by both made more than 530,000 repayments, the report said. $ 64.3 million returned to the donors. A total of $ 122 million was returned in 2020. That was around ten percent of the total donations raised. In comparison, the campaign of the then Democratic challenger Joe Biden had to return 2.2 percent.

Such remittances happen again and again, according to the newspaper – for example, because citizens exceed the legal limit of $ 2,800 in donations. This also contributed to the high repayments of the Trump campaign, as the repeated donations allowed the supporters to quickly reach this limit. The Trump campaign used some money for the repayments that it had raised under the condition that it would take action against the allegedly falsified election.

Use of the boxes expanded

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Donald Trump, contradicted the representation of the “New York Times”. According to internal documents, the campaign only had to repay 0.87 percent of the donations raised through WinRed. “The fact that less than one percent of all donations have been rejected, and that even though we have received more small donations than any campaign in history, is remarkable,” the newspaper quoted Miller as saying. When asked whether Trump knew about the procedure, the newspaper received no answer.

WinRed is a platform that aims to centrally process donations for the Republicans. The company behind it was founded in 2019 as a reaction to the success of ActBlue, the platform that processes donations for the Democrats. The name for the company came from Donald Trump, reports the newspaper. It also says that the company finances itself through a fee for each donation. This is made up of 30 cents, which are deducted from each allocation, plus 3.8 percent of the donation amount. The company kept this fee even when the donations had to be repaid. The company earned around five million dollars in this way. ActBlue – which also uses pre-filled boxes but, according to its own statements, has scaled back the use – takes fees on donations, but pays them back if the donation has to be reversed.

As the “New York Times” reports, the use of the two boxes at WinRed was not discontinued after the high repayments. Rather, the company has expanded its use. The requests for donations from some high-ranking Republicans are now also provided with the box for conversion into a regular donation.