Today, Thursday, the International Monetary Fund warned that Lebanon is in a very dangerous situation due to the failure to implement required reforms.
The fund urged the Lebanese government to stop borrowing from the central bank.
Ernesto Rego, head of the fund’s mission, said at a press conference in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, that the authorities should speed up the implementation of the fund’s requirements to obtain a $3 billion bailout package.
“We were expecting more in terms of implementing and passing legislation” related to the required reforms, noting that progress was “very slow” in this regard.
“Lebanon is in a very dangerous situation,” Rego added, in remarks characterized by uncommon frankness.
Lebanon signed an expert-level agreement with the IMF about a year ago, but it did not meet the conditions necessary to obtain the entire program, which is necessary for its economy to recover from the crisis it is suffering from.
The IMF warned, in a written statement after Rego’s remarks, that Lebanon would “sink into an endless crisis” if quick reforms were not implemented.
The local currency, which has lost about 98 percent of its value against the US dollar since 2019, has collapsed, pushing inflation into the hundreds.
The government estimates total losses in the financial system at more than $70 billion, most of which are owed to the Banque du Liban.
“No more borrowing from the central bank,” Rego said.
“Over the years, the government has been borrowing from the central bank. Not only in the past (but also) in the last few months, which is something we have recommended to stop,” he added.
The IMF called for distributing financial sector losses in a way that preserves the rights of small depositors and limits resorting to state assets, and senior politicians and banks opposed this step.
