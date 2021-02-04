Washington (Reuters)

An official said International Monetary Fund The Middle East region is witnessing an uneven economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, as its countries move at a different pace to obtain vaccines against the disease, in addition to the different ways to address the pandemic in terms of fiscal policy across the region.

The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council concluded bilateral agreements with several vaccine-producing companies, but the fragile, conflict-afflicted countries that suffer from limited health care capabilities depend on the limited coverage provided by the Kovacs mechanism designed to ensure equitable distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines of the World Health Organization, which may delay Make vaccines widely available to the second half of 2022.

“What we see today is still a race between the vaccine and the virus, and this shapes the recovery in 2021,” said Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund.

He added, “We are witnessing a recovery in general, but it will be uneven, uneven and volatile.” He indicated that speeding up vaccination campaigns could improve growth prospects by between 0.3 and 0.4 percent.

The IMF revised its growth forecasts in 2020 for the Middle East and North Africa region due to stronger than expected performance of oil-exporting countries and the failure of some countries to go through a second wave (from the Corona pandemic), which boosted non-oil economic activity in these countries.

The IMF said that countries that moved quickly to introduce stimulus packages in the past year are seeing a better recovery.

According to the fund’s latest estimates, the UAE will grow 3.1 percent this year.

This is higher than expectations in October, of 1.3 percent growth thanks to the management of the second wave of the pandemic, which allowed the economy to recover.

“There is also, of course, the improvement that we have witnessed in the oil sector, and oil prices are now regaining the momentum they lost in 2020 … This also contributed to improving their economic conditions,” Azour said.

He added that the expected batch of Dubai hosting the World Expo this year is also a contributing factor.

The IMF expects Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, to grow 2.6 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 3.1 percent.

“It is important in the case of Saudi Arabia to separate the oil and non-oil sectors,” Azour said. The non-oil sector will recover faster and we expect the recovery to reach a growth of 3.5 percent this year. ”

He continued, “With regard to the oil sector, the decision to reduce production by one million barrels per day led to an adjustment in the reduction in the oil economy,” referring to the Kingdom’s decision last month to implement a voluntary reduction in crude production.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund said it was launching a new approach to assessing debt sustainability for countries that are able to access financial markets, with the aim of predicting the risks of financial crises more accurately and improving transparency.

The IMF’s Deputy Director of Strategies, Policies and Review, Yerromin Zettlmayr, said during an online briefing that the fund had reviewed its method of formulating debt-related factors in order to provide “a more accurate framework that allows us to warn of crises and the sustainability and non-predictability of debt.”

The importance of these assessments is that they help determine how much money a country can borrow, while still meeting the Fund’s stringent requirements not to slide debt into unsustainable mode. For example, the IMF remains reluctant to grant Lebanon a bailout program until the country’s existing debt is put on a sustainable path, among other factors.

The new methodology also aims to improve the assessment of the country’s ability to meet its overall financing needs through liquid resources, potential new revenue streams and the strength of domestic financing markets, said Manrique Sainth, an official in the IMF’s Strategy, Policy and Review Department.

For countries dependent on natural resources, the new methodology will aim to improve the assessment of climate change and future change in the demand for fossil fuels, as well as improve the monitoring of debt sustainability of SOEs in the financial and non-financial sectors.