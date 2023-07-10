Monday, July 10, 2023, 00:55



The team of the architect Rafael Moneo, author in 1998 of the building next to the Murcia City Hall, will design the technical alternative to the accessible itinerary of the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga. A professional from his study will travel to Murcia in the coming days to draw up the proposal on the ground and present it to the mayor José Ballesta. This was agreed during the videoconference meeting held by the Murcian mayor and the vice mayor, Rebeca Pérez, with Rafael Moneo himself, according to municipal sources explained yesterday.

The meeting took place after having sent Moneo’s study to the then acting mayor, José Antonio Serrano, at the beginning of June, a letter in which, after learning of the works underway in the square, he asked to be informed, with in order to offer his help to preserve the overall image that he himself projected, as published by LA VERDAD. It was Huermur who alerted Moneo.

The meeting with Ballesta served to obtain the architect’s technical criteria regarding the planned action to improve accessibility for blind people in Plaza Belluga, by placing material with tactile characteristics, added the same sources.

The Moneo team will prepare a study that includes its technical and materials proposal “to combine the architectural balance of the space with the improvements that the municipal project wants to implement in terms of accessibility.” This initiative, launched by the previous head of Public Works, Mario Gómez, connects the ZigZag shopping center and the central Plaza de la Catedral, and was paralyzed for several months on its final journey while waiting to receive the approval of the general management of Cultural Heritage of the Autonomous Community, by affecting this area of ​​Cultural Interest (BIC).