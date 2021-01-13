Fighters of the special forces of the FSB “Alpha” took part in the storming of the Sredneuralsky nunnery of the former schema-abbot Sergius (Romanov) on the night of December 29. This is reported by URA.RU with reference to a source in the security forces.

Also, according to the agency, riot police officers and SOBR officers of the Sverdlovsk region and investigators from different cities took part in the operation. Aleksandr Stalmakhovich, an investigator for especially important cases of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia, was in charge of the investigation group.

It is alleged that after the operation and interrogation, the disgraced schema-monk was taken to Moscow on a special plane. “The interrogation went on all night, but Father Sergiy did not give any evidence,” added the source of URA.RU.

On December 29, Sergius was arrested for two months. He was charged with committing crimes under Articles 110 (“Inclination to suicide”), 148 (“Violation of the right to freedom of conscience and religion”) and 330 (“Arbitrariness”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The Investigative Committee reported that Romanov was excommunicated, but, disagreeing with the decision to ban him from priesthood, he did not leave the monastery and prevented access to the territory of all persons at his discretion, including representatives of the Yekaterinburg diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, than obstructed the conduct of religious rites.

In addition, according to the investigation, Sergius publicly called on the nuns living in the monastery to commit suicide. Later, he published a video of his speech on the Internet, containing signs of persuading believers to commit suicide under the guise of the religious ideology of Christianity. The arrested person does not admit his guilt.

In September, the Church Court ruled to excommunicate Sergius. A month later, a message appeared on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), according to which Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia approved the decision of the Yekaterinburg diocese to excommunicate the schema monk.