Mexico.- The monarch butterfly It is an insect with orange wings, black veins and white spots that already arrived in Mexico making scale in Nuevo Leon. His migration journey began from Canada, of more than 4 thousand kilometers, and soon it will be located in the sanctuaries of Michoacán and in the State of Mexico.

Like every year at this time, the migration of the monarch butterflies corresponds to the Methuselah generation, where this insect lives up to nine months, which allows them to travel long, however, the common ones have a lifespan of approximately one month .

A threat to the life of these animals are herbicides, pests, pollution, vehicles, forest fires, extreme bad weather conditions, massive influx of tourists, as well as the planting of milkweed.

In Nuevo León, those who are dedicated to its conservation called on citizens to do everything possible to minimize the dangers in their passage through the entity and in the country.

Stages of development

The life cycle of the migrant species is longer than that of the butterfly that is born during summer, its biorhythm allows it to stay alive for up to 9 months.

Each female lays 400 eggs. Gestation is 4 to 8 days.

It grows 3 thousand times the size of the egg. It is 9 to 15 days.

It drives away predators at this vulnerable stage. Developing chrysalis 12 to 24 hours.

It transforms your body and leaves the previous skin, from 8 to 13 days.

It begins to develop its organs and begins another life cycle, 3 days later.

Characteristic

A. Wings

They come in two pairs and are divided into small sections with veins that provide structure. Up to 9 months.

B. Overlapping scales

They have various types of pigmentation that give great aerodynamics.

C. Chest

Contains the wing muscles; additionally joins the three pairs of legs with the wings.

D. Antennas

They provide sensory information, mainly in the form of smell.

E. Eyes

Compounds, they provide a complex shape for vision.

F. Palps

Provides protection when feeding.

g. trunk

Sucking mouthparts through which the butterfly collects nectar.

H males

The males have a black dot on the lower part of the hindwing, which is a scent gland with which they attract females, which do not have it.

I. Females

Their wingspan varies between 8 to 12 cm, and they can be slightly smaller than males.

migration route

There are two migratory populations that span different regions of Canada and the United States.

The western population corresponds to 10% of the population and reaches as far as California.

The eastern population accounts for 90% of the migratory population and breeds in southern Canada and much of the midwestern United States.

Their winter migration lasts 33 days.

Shrines in Mexico

9 states have protection and breeding zones for the monarch butterfly.

The monarch’s coloration indicates that it is toxic to most vertebrates.