The relaunch of the relationship between the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean is a positive result largely attributable to Spain's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which ends on December 31.

Perhaps an eloquent summary of the progress achieved are the words of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (“Europe aspires to be the preferred partner of Latin America and the Caribbean”), and of President Lula (“I have rarely seen so much economic and political interest of the EU towards Latin America”), both on the occasion of the EU-CELAC Summit that took place in Brussels in the middle of last July, after a long interruption of almost a decade. Two years earlier, the high commissioner, Josep Borrel, had visionarily warned: “Latin America is not on the radar of the European Union.”

Now, academic reflection has focused on the examination of the growing importance of Latin America for Europe. However, such a significant exercise will not be complete if it is not accompanied by analysis from the other side: For the foreign policy that must be promoted from Brussels and the countries with ties to the region, starting with Spain, to be effective, it is equally important understand well why Europe is of interest to Latin America.

An initial exercise of the above forces, from the start, to assume the geopolitical coincidence. Both regions benefit from a stronger bond: Europe, joining Latin America, strengthens its global leadership and strategic stature and, in turn, Latin America, which risks being caught in the middle of the tension between the United States and China , can avoid being forced into a forced alignment if it can turn to a Europe with a high presence in the region.

At the same time, both parties have an interest in jointly promoting principles that they share and that must be defended because they are threatened in the international arena: representative democracy, peace and security, respect for human rights and a world order based on international law. It is enough to take a look at the world to see that there are no other regions that have the credentials to accompany each other in such an enormous task.

In the strategic field there is no doubt about Europe's interest in access to the raw materials that abound in Latin America. There are the largest reserves of lithium, copper and rare minerals and there is also enormous potential in clean energy that is key to the production of the fuel of the future: green hydrogen. However, Latin America does not want to start a new stage of “extractive economy.” It aspires, rightly, that as a counterpart to the aforementioned access, there are investments, financing, technology and, above all, support from Europe to generate an industrial network that allows it to generate added value to its natural wealth.

Commerce is another field in which it is necessary to have a view that covers both shores. Latin America does not fully understand that trade negotiations drag on to the point of lasting for decades, and thinks that the delay is only explained by a veiled protectionism in which the environmental issue is only a pretext. For example, Europe and Latin America would benefit from the agreement with Mercosur, which would imply a substantial increase in trade: The first would obtain an advantage over its competitors when exporting products to a large but protected market, while the second would obtain a access that was in fact prohibited for some of its most important export products such as food. However, the agreement remains “bogged down.”

Investments towards Latin America should also flow with greater intensity based on the potential, instruments and amounts committed to the Global Gateway initiative. The initiative is of great importance, since it erased at a stroke the suspicion that European interest would be more rhetorical than real. In any case, we must not lose sight of the fact that Europe must continue to facilitate the increasingly intense landing of the so-called “multilatinas” – some brand new unicorns – as Spain and Portugal do today.

Both regions, finally, must work together on matters in which cooperation could substantially raise its level: the fight against climate change, the management of migration, the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking, the promotion of a new international financial architecture. They stand out as priorities.

Everything indicates that the relaunch of relations between Europe and Latin America has momentum. Whether it comes to fruition will depend – as always – on political leadership, perseverance, the ability to move from intentions to concrete materializations, and above all on the ability to put things on the table, from the start, not only one's own interests but also those of the “preferred partner”.