Taking advantage of the fact that it’s Halloween, we wanted to remember some of the scariest moments in video games this year. Of course, there will be some spoilers for certain titles, so tread carefully if you don’t play any on the list and want to.

Dead Space turned a video game classic into a changing experience

The first Dead Space It is a classic of space horror video games. It took full advantage of the technology of the time to give us a terrifying but very immersive journey through the USG Ishimura. Although the remake had an easy job, since it would only be enough to modernize it a little, they decided to go further.

The remake of Dead Space implemented a new system called ‘intensity director’. This evaluates how the player is doing and alters elements of the scenario to make the journey more complicated. Of course, also more horrifying and surprising even for those who know the classic by heart.

Dead Space Remake It also has metroidvania-style video game elements. Well, this time you can tour the ship from end to end if you have the necessary tools and permits. But the intensity director will make sure that at no time do you feel at peace.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve already eliminated as many enemies as you could in a section, there will always be more. Furthermore, when you return to a certain place, the stage may already be in total darkness or full of smoke that does not allow you to see what is lurking. This, combined with its excellent audio design will make any of your steps through the station feel safe.

Resident Evil 4 turned a very feared enemy into something much scarier

The video games of resident Evil They have always had very fearsome enemies, but one of the most infamous is the regenerator. In it RE4 original one took the piss out of many with their peculiar way of breathing, plus they were invincible until we got the infrared scope.

In the remake they remain very fearsome, but its creators also made a change in their first appearance. In the original they were in a perfectly lit laboratory. But in the new version they put them in an area without electricity, which increases the voltage to maximum power.

Those who played the original surely had flashbacks and new players surely wondered what was going on. Well, among all that darkness you continue to hear his uncomfortable breathing, but you don’t know where it’s coming from or when it’s going to come out.

A separate point for the DLC of Separate Ways. Although this one is more action-oriented, it still had a very scary moment. When we met the good ‘Martinico’ our reaction was genuine terror. This is how video game remakes are made.

Alan Wake II is one of those video games that takes you by surprise at several moments

The first Alan Wake It had some horror elements, but overall it was pretty uneventful. You always had the means to defend yourself and the variety of enemies was not that great. But Remedy decided that its sequel would have elements of survival horror video games, with several very terrifying enemies.

Even normal possessed people can be scary with their unusual movements. But the one who scared us the most was Agent Nightingale. After all, it is the first time we have had a confrontation here, but the preamble surely made more than one jump. Who expects a dead person to wake up like that in the middle of a crime scene?

And that is in the first hours of the game. As you advance you find more lethal enemies with a lot of potential to scare you. From shadows that you don’t know when they will attack, to drowned women that enter and leave this existential plane.

Besides Alan Wake II It is one of those video games that takes advantage of the calmest moments to give you an unexpected scare. Good luck if you’re skittish and encounter one of their hundreds of screamers. Hold on to your controls or they may fly away.

These were our most terrifying moments of 2023. If you have one more, be sure to share it with us. Also in case you have missed these experiences, this Halloween is a good time to play it. We assure you that you will not regret it, unless you are very afraid.

