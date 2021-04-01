Sergio Ramos has broken down again. After the tests to which the captain of Madrid has been subjected this morning in Valdebebas by the club’s medical services, a calf muscle injury which AS has learned will have you about a month away from the playing fields. Ramos did not exercise this morning and stayed in the gym after returning from having played the last minutes of the Spain-Kosovo in Seville. As the player himself explained, after the game he stayed training on the field and noticed a puncture.



“After the tests carried out today on our captain Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the internal twin of his left leg. Pending evolution“says the club’s statement.