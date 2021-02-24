E.There is the wonderful sentence in Franconian: “Ned g’schimbfd is g’lobd g’nuch” (“Not scolded is praise enough”). Broken down to an everyday situation this means: A Franconian does not say that the food tasted good. If he doesn’t complain, everything went well.

Growing up without the inflationary use of praise, this often hits me unprepared. For example, when a dear colleague recently wrote to me: “Manon, you wrote a very good text.” That made me very happy, because I give something up to the colleague’s opinion. I myself also found my text good, but replied: “Do you think it’s real? Well, a little long! The headline didn’t come from me, and the topic is great too, that would have been stupid if I had screwed it up. “

At that moment, at the latest, it occurred to me: I can’t deal with compliments. I can’t decipher it, don’t know how to react to it. I then feel like Sheldon Cooper from the series “Big Bang Theory”, who looks critically at the “Bro-Fist” held out towards him and then shakes it to shake hands.

Am I the only one with that?

Is that just me? I do a little experiment and aggressively hand out compliments. I tell my colleague that his shirt is really great. I take time to praise the student staff for their work, which is really good. These are the only examples where I am undoubtedly and honestly thanked. Most of the other compliments were answered by women saying that the trousers “were on sale”, that the sweater was “actually too big” and that the dress was actually “too expensive”, “but look, it has pockets!”

This is also roughly my standard repertoire of reactions to praise. Instead of being happy, I feel insecure and talk the matter down: What, that? It’s not that great, well. At least that’s all I have left after the mental roller coaster ride that starts in my head after a compliment. The first station: disbelief, “she means it ironically, the text was not good, she only says that because the text is so obviously bad that only irony helps …” Okay, that’s too crazy, the roller coaster is racing down the first slope. On the way, I dissect every word and every syllable: “You’ve got a very good text out there.” Was the text very well written or was it very easy to read? Very good in the sense of grade 1, or did she just add that “very” because “good” sounds like the certificate of participation in the Federal Youth Games? Phew, national youth games, many bad memories, the roller coaster rushes on.

Next up is the “empty phrase” looping, “the best looping ever” to be precise. Everything here is “truuuuly a-ma-ziiiiing”. Was that the only way the compliment was said? I remember my semester abroad in America. There you are as free with compliments as Oprah, who surprises her audience with presents and gives every studio audience a car. Homework submitted on time and in full? “Good job!” Found the supermarket alone? “Good job!” There is of course great disappointment when you come from the toilet and no one is there to certify that you have a “good job”. Complete strangers wished an “amazing day”, I was “darling” and “sweetheart” every second supermarket saleswoman.

It is certainly “nicely meant” when one is praised for such things that are taken for granted. But one colleague put it in a nutshell: “This is my job, that’s what I’m paid for.” It would be bad if we couldn’t manage things that we routinely do dozens of times a day. Get a compliment for that? That doesn’t feel right. You should be that confident. In general, we are persuaded that self-praise stinks of arrogance. That may be the case for boasting and unfounded self-praise. But self-confident, correct assessment of when you’ve done something really well – that should definitely be celebrated.

A simple “thank you” is enough

I believe that my complicated handling of praise is also due to the professionalization of praise. Any coach must have started to claim that criticism should always be introduced and concluded with positive things: Praise, criticism, praise – a “shit sandwich”, as Silicon Valley entrepreneur Ben Horowitz calls it, analogous to bread, toppings, Loaf. A technique that you can see through after the third time at the latest – with the result that when you hear praise you get numb because you always expect that the real problem will be put on the table right away.

No more: We should trust that people mean us honestly. So I started to train myself not to even get into the thought rollercoaster and to respond to positive feedback with a simple “thank you”. Hopefully this will also stifle false praise. Because if someone slimes for no reason and you honestly thank them, they get a bad conscience in the best of cases. For advanced learners and those who want to end the conversation abruptly, “I know” is also possible. The Franconian language has the best answer, nothing is more honest than a beaming “eh ?!”.