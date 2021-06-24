During the rescue tasks of the building that collapsed in the morning of this Thursday Miami, the firefighters managed to remove a boy from the rubble.

At the corner of 88th Street and Collins Avenue, 80 fire crews work, who proceeded to evacuate the other wing of buildings and the surrounding area.

In the midst of these search and rescue tasks, the firefighters managed to remove a boy from the rubble, who was captured by local television cameras. While the tasks to find trapped people continue.

So far the authorities confirmed that at least one person died and several were severely injured after the collapse.

The collapse of Champlain Towers It occurred around 2 a.m., between 88th and Collins Avenue, near Bal Halbour, and the causes and number of fatalities are unknown at this time.

Firefighters carry out rescue and evacuation tasks after the collapse of part of the Champlain Towers building in Miami.

Fire Sergeant Marian Cruz, one of those in charge of the operation, said: “I can tell you that the building has twelve stories. The entire rear of the building has collapsed. ”

The 12-story Champlain Towers building was built in 1981 and has more than 130 units. Authorities said residents were being transferred to the Surfside Community Center and streets in the area were closed.

Firefighters reported that a family reunification center has been established for anyone searching for missing family members at 9302 Collins Avenue.

