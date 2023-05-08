ZAPORIJIA REGION — Between a clump of trees in the middle of two sprawling farm fields, a wooden hatch built into the forest floor opened to reveal stairs leading down.

Inside was a bunker where Ukrainian troops from a mortar unit awaited the coordinates of their next target. The men stared at tablet computers that displayed a live drone feed of the terrain outside.

Shock waves of artillery shells and rockets rocked the bunker, and a radio warned through the static of the arrival of Russian helicopters.

However, the soldiers were focused on their screens, specifically on a line of Russian troops and heavy equipment a short distance away.

That would be your target.

“The guys dug all this by hand and they want to fight, they want to shoot,” said the unit commander, a 32-year-old man who uses the code name Shuler.

For the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade, to which the mortar unit belongs, this is a crucial moment in the war.

With the fighting in the eastern Donbas region settling into a bloody stalemate, the soldiers’ portion of the Zaporizhia region of southeastern Ukraine could be the next major arena of the war, the benchmark of a highly anticipated counteroffensive. expected.

Ukraine is under pressure to show some degree of success in bolstering the morale of soldiers and civilians, bolstering support from the West and reclaiming stolen territory.

The combat here is intensely personal. Most of the soldiers in the 110th Brigade come from areas now occupied by Russia. Shuler’s parents remain in occupied Melitopol, some 130 kilometers from the bunker.

Over the past year, soldiers have gradually turned things around, halting the Russian advance and developing a network of defensive positions that the Russian military has been unable to penetrate.

No one knows where or when the counteroffensive will start.

It could be weeks from now, when the summer sun dries the spring mud into an ideal hard pavement for the new tanks and armored personnel carriers sent in from the West soon to join the fight.

Or it could have already started with the recent attacks on Russian positions east of the Dnipro River, in the adjoining Kherson Region, or with the rotation of new units to Zaporizhia.

A Ukrainian offensive in the Zaporizhia region makes strategic sense, say experts and military officials. By drilling south through the Russian lines and advancing forcefully towards the Sea of ​​Azov, the Ukrainian Army could split Russian forces in half, cutting important supply lines and dealing a blow to the war aims of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.

Zaporizhia forms the heart of a land bridge that Russian forces seized in the first weeks of the war linking Russian territory with the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

However, Ukraine’s success will require overcoming heavily armed defensive lines that Russian troops have been reinforcing over the past 10 months, as well as shortcomings in its own military.

Air defense artillery and missile supplies are dwindling. US officials have said the counteroffensive is unlikely to result in a major shift in momentum in favor of kyiv.

The Russian Army clearly believes that the Zaporizhia region is crucial. Following a winter break, Russian forces have begun pounding Ukrainian positions, as well as cities and towns, with Iranian-made shells, guided missiles and explosive drones.

This could be a sign that Russian forces are preparing for their own attack—or that they are anticipating a Ukrainian attack.

After relentless fighting since February 2022, Ukrainian soldiers are exhausted.

Shuler’s hands are now shaking uncontrollably, the result of a concussion suffered when a tank shell exploded near where he stood at the start of the war.

A history teacher before the invasion, Shuler wears a Star of David patch on his arm, a reminder of his great-grandparents who died in the Holocaust.

“Imagine the situation, you are alive, but your life has been taken from you,” he commented. “We won’t have a place to go back to if we don’t stop this.”

By: MICHAEL SCHWIRTZ