A short time ago, the Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the explorer Rashid, launched the first Emirati mission to the surface of the moon.

Explorer Rashid will embark on a journey to the moon from Complex No. 40 of Cape Canaveral Space Base in Florida, USA, where SpaceX will launch the explorer inside the Japanese lander, the Hector R, aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated, earlier, that the explorer’s journey to the surface of the moon takes five months, after which his main exploratory mission begins, which will take about 14 Earth days and a half, equivalent to a lunar day, then he enters into a state of hibernation during the lunar night period. which extends to 15 and a half days.

According to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the explorer “Rashid” will land on the surface of the moon in April next year, in the Atlas crater, located at 47.5 degrees north and 44.4 degrees east, on the outer southeastern edge of the Mare Frigoris region, or what is known as “. Sea of ​​​​Bared”, located in the far north of the moon, which was chosen in order to maintain flexibility during the completion of mission operations.