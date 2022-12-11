A short time ago, the Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the explorer Rashid, launched the first Emirati mission to the surface of the moon.
The missile #FALCON9 He sets off from Cape Canaveral pregnant #explorer _ rashed to me #the moon#UAE_to_the_moon #The _ way _ to _ Atlas _ crater #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/7MYsdaOlS1
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) December 11, 2022
Explorer Rashid will embark on a journey to the moon from Complex No. 40 of Cape Canaveral Space Base in Florida, USA, where SpaceX will launch the explorer inside the Japanese lander, the Hector R, aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated, earlier, that the explorer’s journey to the surface of the moon takes five months, after which his main exploratory mission begins, which will take about 14 Earth days and a half, equivalent to a lunar day, then he enters into a state of hibernation during the lunar night period. which extends to 15 and a half days.
According to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the explorer “Rashid” will land on the surface of the moon in April next year, in the Atlas crater, located at 47.5 degrees north and 44.4 degrees east, on the outer southeastern edge of the Mare Frigoris region, or what is known as “. Sea of Bared”, located in the far north of the moon, which was chosen in order to maintain flexibility during the completion of mission operations.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#moment #Explorer #Rashid #mission #launched. #Video
Leave a Reply