Mash published the moment the drone was destroyed in the Moscow region

The moment the Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Bogorodsky district in the Moscow region was caught on video. Posted by Telegram-Mash channel.

“You can see how it’s working on a target in the sky [система противовоздушной обороны] Air defense,” says the caption to the video. According to the publication, fragments fell on the Gorkovskoye Highway in the area of ​​Staraya Kupavna. As a result, the road was blocked and traffic jams formed.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported repelling an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying towards Moscow. There are no preliminary damages or casualties as a result of falling debris.

As the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified, an aircraft-type UAV was destroyed near Moscow on November 19 at 01:00 Moscow time.