Mash showed the moment the drone was destroyed near Domodedovo airport

The moment the drone heading towards Moscow was destroyed was caught on video. The footage was taken in the area of ​​the capital's Domodedovo airport. Showed them Telegram-Mash channel.

The video shows the device exploding in the sky. The drone's debris fell onto a nearby warehouse.

As Mash found out, due to a drone attack at Domodedovo airports. Restrictions were introduced in Zhukovsky and Vnukovo. In the latter, according to the publication, dozens of flights were delayed, some had to be redirected to Sheremetyevo and Nizhny Novgorod airport.

Source TelegramShot channel noted that the two aircraft-type drones that were shot down in Domodedovo were stuffed with destructive elements in the form of steel balls.

On March 17, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about downed drones in the Domodedovo area.