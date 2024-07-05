On November 5, Americans will decide who they give the opportunity to have a second term in the presidency, Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump. Polls indicate that the elections will be very close. But, There is one detail that, according to specialists, could cost the current president his victory.

Following his performance at the debate on June 27, It seems that Americans are not convinced of Biden’s ability to govern and the defenses given by his campaign team do not seem to be enough. Even states that have normally supported Democrats are leaning towards voting for former President Trump, including New Mexico and Virginia.

In that context, according to Metzger, The key moment that could decide Biden’s future is his next interview. The president will meet with George Stephanopoulos of the media ABC News and what he says could be crucial to the future of his campaign.

Joe Biden is losing to Donald Trump according to some polls .

The Democratic Party is withdrawing support for Joe Biden

According to the article of Business Insidereven the Democratic Party itself is beginning to question Joe Biden’s ability to be re-elected. Lloyd Doggett and Raúl Grijalva were the first members of Congress to They asked the president to withdraw from the race.

Those who are in favor of the current president renouncing his candidacy support the Vice President Kamala Harris, as she would represent the only viable option under campaign finance law that allows only the vice president to inherit the hundreds of millions of dollars raised for the Democrat’s campaign.

Despite the above, Biden’s team has insisted it is not considering withdrawing. In fact, an ally of the president told The New York Times who is aware of how crucial the next few days are for the future of his campaign.