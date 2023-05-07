All ready for the meeting awaited by the Undisputed Super Middleweight World Title between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the British John Ryderwho tonight will meet in the center of the ring in the akron stadium, in front of more than 50 thousand people.

At the weigh-in ceremony, the all-time super middleweight champion weighed in at 157.8 poundswhile his opponent with 158.

What is expected? A tough fight, agreed to 12 roundsa real spectacle in the Pearl Tapatia and a rain of punches. Do not miss the actions in DEBATE.