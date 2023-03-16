The Colombian Golf Federation, which is celebrating its 77th anniversary, has a decisive assembly this Thursday, in which, without a doubt, important measures must be taken for the benefit of this sport.

A few years ago, in this same column, the following was written: “Of course, the history of golf in Colombia will necessarily be written counting the pages lived by the clubs. And in truth, the Federation has only been a simple axis, since the clubs are the ones that move, ultimately, our sport ”.

(Also read: Scheffler returns to world number one, by winning the Players Championship)

Demanding respect is not arrogance: it is dignity. That is what has been missing in this administration of Camilo Sánchez. Serious mistake of Manuel de la Rosa, Felipe Harker, and myself included, in having thought that Sánchez could be the replacement of an administration that took the governing institution of golf to the highest levels.

Camilo Sánchez, president of Fedegolf. Photo: Colombian Golf Federation

Now, you will have to ask yourself, or better, you will have to ask him in the assembly this Thursday, several things. The first, why they allowed themselves to lose 466 million pesos that the Ministry of Sport had allocated, 266 in 2021 and 200 in 2022. That they are not going to come out with that it was ‘something fortuitous’.

Although the Ministry left Fedegolf without legal ground throughout 2021, it was due to a mistake made by the president of the entity. He misquoted an assembly, then the responsibility falls entirely, absolutely entirely, on Sánchez. The worst thing is that in 2022, with legal status back, they were not able to collect 200 million pesos. And he had the nerve to say that the money had been collected.



Second: in an unusual case, Mr. Sánchez, believing himself to be a dictator and not having the powers, dismissed a judge in full jurisdiction, completely erasing the college of judges.

Third: Why does the Sánchez administration force clubs to buy balls and bags for children’s and youth tournaments? The worst thing is that in his communication he writes that they must be purchased from Mr. Pedro Russi. A complete abuse.

Fourth: in an absurd and unprecedented event, he put on two children’s tournaments on the same date that the most important event in Colombia was played, the Korn Ferry Tour tournament, at the Bogota Country Club, leaving out more than 175 children the chance to enjoy and learn from players of that immense level, starting with Camilo Villegas.

Camilo Villegas returned to play in Bogotá this year. See also Dinamo Zagreb-Milan where to see it: Sky, Mediaset or Amazon Prime Video? News

Fifth: we will have to ask him why, surprisingly, he throws the Colombian youth ranks into the drawer of his garbage can: andThey chose for the South American a player who is 12, passing over 10 players who have made the immense effort to fight to be on top. Also, why, dictatorially, he changes the dates assigned for the open ones, as in the case of the Carmel Club. One more abuse of his excessive authority.

Its international participation is miniscule: it is the hour that Colombia has not been able to get the venue for the Latin America Amateur Championship, the most important amateur tournament on the continent. Countries without a golf tradition such as Panama and Peru have obtained it.

Mr. Sánchez has lacked management: he is dedicated to being captain of the girls in the South American to get awards in which our women, without his help, would also have been champions.

(Also: Óscar Rentería leaves the ‘Pulse of football’: these are the reasons for his departure)

And finally: it is not explained why they called the assembly virtually, where, in addition, they have the audacity to ask those who are going to participate to send their questions in advance. What nerve.

It only remains to say that in the hands of those who, indeed, are the ones who have always put the effort and tenacity for our sport to grow, the clubs, and in the hands of their presidents, the fate of whoever manages Fedegolf must also be at stake. Everything has to walk and see.

Getting to the ‘green’

German Street

For the time

More sports news

– ‘Supermán’ López assures that he is not linked to the doping plot in Spain

– Colombia knows the way to the 2026 World Cup: this is how the qualifiers will be played

– Colombia National Team: controversy over player investigated for alleged sexual abuse