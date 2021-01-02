De La Hoya guides the steps of Ryan García (20-0, 17 KO). With such a close relationship, comparisons between the two boxers are inevitable. The ‘Golden Boy’ was called that because everything he touched turned to gold. If when he boxed (he retired in 2008) social networks had been as important as they are now, surely it would have been more media coverage if possible than it was. Ryan García, an American of only 22 years old, is a boy of his time. He knows how to sell himself on the internet and the numbers speak for themselves: he has almost eight million followers on Instagram. A celebrity who also boxes to perfection.

The way he dazzles, the speed and the punch make Ryan remember Óscar, but only so far. De la Hoya at his age was already an Olympic champion (he achieved it in Barcelona 92) and a world champion in rented boxing. Garcia has yet to step forward. The time is today (9:00 p.m., DAZN, although the main fight is not expected to start before midnight), as he disputes the Interim WBC World lightweight against a tough opponent, Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KO). The 33-year-old Englishman has great quality and has not been a champion because on his way there have been very contrasting fighters like Jorge Linares and Vasyl Lomachenko, to whom, yes, he offered a great fight. Therefore, this fight is a valuable touchstone for the boxer who aims to be one of the references in the coming years.

The test of facing a rival like Campbell was the one that Ryan García had been demanding in recent months, especially his most critical since, as happened to De La Hoya, he has many haters. In his case, they come mainly from his presence on social networks.

“He is an instagramer, he has not fought with anyone,” his opponents repeat. It has done. He has been progressively climbing steps, as his manager likes to take the careers of his promises, and comes from knocking out his last two rivals in the last round. He has size, power, speed and a perfect technique that allows him to finish any fight with one hand. For all this he is a favorite, but the question is how he will hold out if the lawsuit is prolonged and he has to suffer. It is time to confirm. It is time to come of boxing age.