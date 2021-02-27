Few opportunities remain. Has arrived Time of truth for Eibar and Huesca (follow the game live on AS.com). The Alto Aragonese team, bottom of LaLiga, and the gunsmith, seventeenth with only two more points, play in Ipurua with all the alarms on before the threat of descent. However, Pacheta’s men seem to arrive at the clash in a better state of mind after the important victory they achieved the previous day. in El Alcoraz against Granada, while the Basques have added only two points of the last 21 disputed and they have lost the mattress they had on the descent. A defeat would sink them to the table.

Of a victory it depends on the gunsmiths do not enter in a more than dangerous drop zone and that they also take a breath moving away at three more points Huesca, which seems to have revived with the change of coach, although it is true that his football has been attractive throughout the season.

Everything indicates that Mendilibar will pull of the Sacred cows of the locker room, the most veteran, to try to win a game that, as much as he refuses to say it, is almost a final for an Eibar that had never had so few points at this stage of the season in the First Division. Dmitrovic leaves for the death of his father and yesterday he left for Serbia to be with his family. Yoel will take your place and Magunagoitia was summoned at the last minute.

A total of 21 points after 24 days it turns out to be a very poor baggage, although the consolation exists to see that nor with those numbers The Gipuzkoan group is still in the area of decline. Huesca would overtake him in the table in case of winning, and even the tie would be a little for a team that has to win yes or yes, since apart from the points, the moral is also coming to heights too low as to assume the situation that would occur after a new defeat

The Huesca of Pacheta live your best moment of the season after trim four points with permanence. A triumph visitor in Ipurua them I would draw from the red lantern ten days later, and they could even be out of the descent after four months drowned in that area. A motivational plus that adds to energetic message who commands day after day coach from Burgos your players. After the victory achieved against Granada, he will not make changes, although he warned that Sandro is available and in Ipurua the Canarian striker could make his debut with Pacheta.

Sandro is the star of Huesca and the technician has given him those stripes, but after having overcome a long muscle injury, the technician wants incorporate it little by little. After entering the call last week, it could play and form the longed-for duo in attack formed by Rafa Mir and Sandro. Meanwhile, your post will be for Escriche, a soldier from Pacheta. The Burriana forward scored his first goal with Huesca last day and wants to continue earning the position with his tireless work. A non-negotiable effort for Pacheta, thanks to which the face of the Alto Aragonese team has changed.