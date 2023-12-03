To Millionaires The time has come for prayers, the time to cry out for divine help, the time to win their away game against the eliminated América (7 pm Win + TV), and the time for Medellín, if the deadline is met I beg, don’t win in the classic against Nacional. Only in this way will Millonarios reach the final date of group B depending on itself to go to the League final.

There is tension. And there is because Millionaires needs help. Having lost against Medellín on matchday 4 equaled them in points, with 9, but DIM has the tiebreaker factor in its favor. For this reason, the outlook is no longer so clear, because Millonarios was forced to win today, they have no margin, if they lose at Pascual Guerrero and Medellín wins the classic, everything is over. Final point. El Poderoso will be the finalist early. That is the risk that Millionaires runs. That’s why the tension. That’s why the urgency.

Paradoxes of life and football. Millonarios needs help from Nacional, to stop the DIM, to not let it move forward. But he must also do his own homework to depend on himself on the final date, when he faces Nacional in El Campín. They are the blue beads, the estimate, the illusion.

Medellín defeats Millonarios 2-0 in a game valid for the fourth date of the final home runs of the BetPlay Colombian soccer league, today, November 30 at the Itagui stadium. See also Elections in Argentina 2023: the second round of the presidential elections, live | The electoral ban begins Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

“We knew that this was a very tough group and América could have made it tougher if they had had points. Today was for everyone to have 6 points calmly. “This was a good, honest and direct group,” analyzed the coach. Alberto Gamero in Win Sports about the difficulties that have been encountered in the so-called ‘group of death’.

For Millonarios, being the best team of the year, the one that commands the reclassification table with 92 points, no longer says anything. It’s just one piece of information that won’t make you a finalist. His universe was reduced to what he can do in these two remaining games, to rediscover his best football, to have the goals fall from the sky and not be returned to him in hell, to not get into the controversy with the referees and receive the answer to their prayers for the match in Medellín, which will be played first.

The goals are beginning to become scarce, they are not enough, they were not enough for Millonarios to get a better result in Medellín, nor were they enough to win the Colombia Cup title against Nacional. Finding the goals is a pending task, whether Leonardo Castro is on his night, inspired, or whether the others take over that task, as they have done so many times. Better said, whoever scores the goals, that seems to be the team’s motto if they want to continue in the fight to go to the final.

Medellín defeats Millonarios 2-0 in a game valid for the fourth date of the final home runs of the BetPlay Colombian soccer league, today, November 30 at the Itagui stadium. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

It is also the headache for coach Alberto Gamero, who realizes that his team arrives and arrives, but does not put it in the proportions it should. “It is an issue that we want to improve day by day, the definition, because we arrived, as a local and as a visitor, but the definition has been difficult for us. It is a mental part, decision making; We have worked with people who help human beings in that aspect. “There remains that unpleasantness of creating options and not being able to score,” Gamero said Thursday.

For Millonarios it was time for the forced victory, time to take out his caste and time to pray for help in the classic paisa.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news