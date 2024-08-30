On August 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired about 40 shells from MLRS at Belgorod, 30 were shot down

The moment of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Belgorod on Friday evening, August 30, was captured on video. The footage was published Telegram– Mash channel.

According to him, the Ukrainian military fired about forty shells from the Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the city, and managed to shoot down thirty of them.

Earlier, Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that 37 people were injured in the attack, including six children, and five more people could not be saved: a woman and four men did not receive medical help.

On Friday evening, August 30, Belgorod residents reported that a townhouse caught fire after shelling. Residents also claim that several cars and buildings caught fire near the City Mall shopping center. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov explained that air defense systems were activated against several air targets in the city.