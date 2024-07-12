Shot: The moment of the Superjet 100 plane crash in the Moscow region was caught on video

The moment of the Superjet 100 plane crash in the Moscow region was captured on video. Footage publishes Telegram channel Shot.

The video shows the plane falling almost vertically to the ground at high speed and exploding. Afterwards, a column of black smoke rises into the sky.

The Superjet crashed on July 12 in the Kolomensky district. The airliner took off from the P.A. Voronin aircraft plant in Lukhovitsy. Three hours before the crash, the plane was undergoing maintenance.