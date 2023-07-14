The moment of the explosion over the satellite city of the Kursk nuclear power plant Kurchatov was filmed

A video appeared on the network, which captured the moment of the explosion over the proud satellite of the Kursk nuclear power plant, Kurchatov. She publishes Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows a light flash that appears, after which a powerful explosion is heard. Because of the loud sound of the cars, sirens start to go off.

The explosion in Kurchatov, Kursk region, became known on the night of Friday, July 14. Then, according to preliminary data, the air defense system (air defense) worked in the city. There was no information about the victims, and the authorities did not officially comment on the situation.

In the city of Kurchatov, there is the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) – it is located on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk. Nuclear power plants are among the top four Russian power plants of all types in terms of generated electricity.