SHOT published a video of the moment the drone hit a residential building in Krasnodar

The moment of a drone strike on a residential building in Krasnodar was caught on video. Frames on Friday, May 26, publishes Telegram-SHOT channel.

The incident in Krasnodar occurred on the night of May 26. In the area of ​​​​the building on Morskaya Street, there was a pop, similar to an explosion. Arriving at the scene, emergency services did not detect a fire, but recorded damage to the roof of the building and windows. According to SHOT, they were aiming at a cell tower – it was not damaged.

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Earlier, eyewitnesses published a video, which, presumably, depicted an unmanned aerial vehicle that attacked the city.