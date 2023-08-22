Shot published footage of the moment the drone was destroyed in Krasnogorsk

The moment of the destruction of the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Krasnogorsk near Moscow was caught on video, it is published Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows the characteristic sound of a flying drone, then a bright flash is heard and an explosion is heard, and then a column of smoke is seen. According to the channel, the drone was hit near the building of the government of the Moscow region.

On the night of Tuesday, August 22, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported two attack drones shot down by air defense forces in the area of ​​​​Krasnogorsk and Chastsov.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of Kyiv’s attempt to carry out terrorist attacks by drones in two Bryansk and Moscow regions. There were no casualties as a result of the suppressed terrorist attacks.