A video has been published in which residents of the Kazakh city of Taldykorgan demolish a monument to the country’s ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The footage that appeared on the Web on January 7 shows how residents tied ropes around the monument and attached them to a truck.

After the car started to move, the monument collapsed to the shouts of the people gathered in the square. People ran to the fallen sculpture and began to beat it with sticks and feet.

Two days ago, photographs of the broken monument to Nazarbayev in Taldykorgan appeared.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

It also became known about the security forces killed during the protests in the republic. Their number increased to 18, two of them were beheaded. In addition, the republic’s National Guard reported the death of two servicemen.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also stated that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat … After that, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, announced that the organization would temporarily send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It was noted that the advanced units from its composition had already begun to fulfill the assigned tasks. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers have already arrived in Kazakhstan.

On January 7, Russian peacekeepers, together with Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies, took full control of the Alma-Ata airport. It was noted that the CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers maintain law and order.

At the same time, it became known that the aircraft of the aerospace forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation were delivering to Kazakhstan the Armenian military from the CSTO peacekeepers. It was noted that three planes have already taken off from Yerevan airport.