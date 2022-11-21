Footage appeared from the video recorder of a concrete mixer that knocked down a Moscow schoolgirl to death

The moment of the death of a 10-year-old schoolgirl in an accident with a concrete mixer in Moscow was caught on the DVR. Frames on Monday, November 21, publishes REN TV.

The recording shows how KamAZ knocks down a girl crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

The incident took place early in the morning on November 21 on Rodnikova Street, next to a bus stop. The place was reported to have a traffic light, but it didn’t work. As a result of the collision, the child died on the spot.

The driver, commenting on the incident, said that it was dark, and he did not notice the third grader.