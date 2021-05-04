Surveillance cameras captured the moment of the crash of the metro bridge in Mexico City. The footage was published on Tuesday, May 4, on social networks.

They show how the metro bridge with a train traveling along it collapsed onto the carriageway. As a result, at least 15 people died and dozens were injured.

34 people were taken to hospitals, the Mexican Ministry of Civil Defense said in Twitter…

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed condolences to the families of the victims. “Of course, it is necessary to investigate the causes and determine who is responsible,” he wrote in Twitter…

The incident occurred on Monday at 22:25 local time (06:25 Tuesday Moscow time) on the 12th metro line, not far from the Olivos and Tesonko stations in the southeastern part of the city. Rescue and relief work continues.