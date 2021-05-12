A man who ventured onto a glass-bottom bridge in northeast China had to hold on to the side to save his life after hurricane force winds ripped some panels off the ground, leaving holes in the structure hundreds of meters above the ground, local authorities reported.

The episode occurred a few days ago in the Piyan mountain from Longjing, China, state media reported, citing the city government.

The episode produced a frantic attempt to rescue the man, who the authorities did not identify.

The man went to safety, aided or persuaded – news varied – by a rescue team.

A photo of what, according to the state media, was the moment of terror was made viral.

The harrowing episode left many people in China deeply shocked, stimulating debate about what could have been a nightmare ending and raising questions about security from many of the country’s glass bridges, walkways, and viewpoints.

“That is why I dare not step on a bridge like this,” wrote a tourist identified as Wadetian in Weibo, the Chinese social network.

“I broke out in cold sweats just looking at it,” said another user.

The construction of glass floor bridges It has exploded in China in recent years, as part of the fever for hair-raising attractions that take advantage of the idea of ​​a building that blends almost invisibly with the natural environment.

In recent weeks, attractions have been seen invaded by visitors, as the fear of the coronavirus has decreased.

According to some estimates, there are 2,300 bridges of this type in all the country.

The longest, completed last year, stretches more than 540 meters through a gorge and rises more than 200 meters in the air.

One of them has a built-in rocking effect destined to take the breath away of those who dare to cross it.

Another is designed to look and sound Like it’s cracking

The Piyan Mountain Bridge, which overlooks a bend in the Hailan River, is 100 meters high.

Up to 1,500 people have crossed at a time, and the bridge is advertised as an experience akin to “hang over a bottomless abyss“.

According to state media, around 12:45 p.m. winds of up to 90 mph tore apart the scenic tourist site, blowing parts of the glass canopy and trapping the man, described as a tourist.

Rescue teams were called to the scene.

But after a few 35 minutesreportedly He crawled until he was safe and was transferred to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The man was later discharged after his emotional and physical health “stabilized,” he reported. The Jilin Daily, the official newspaper of the province, adding that the accident site had been closed ever since while inspectors reviewed the hazards.

In 2019, one person died and six others were injured after flying out of a glass slide in southern China’s Guangxi, prompting China’s Hebei province to close its 32 crystal attractions.

Another person died in a similar accident in 2017.

The highest glass bridge in the world, in Zhangjiajie, Hunan, was temporarily closed due to the number of visitors.

The previous year, a glass bridge in Zhangjiajie, at that time the longest in the world, was closed for excess of people after being open for less than two weeks.

The Piyan Mountain Bridge was also closed after inspectors found cracks on a glass plate in 2018.

In recent years, the government has tried to control the rush in building glass bridges and tighten safety inspections, and new rules for the construction of attractions began this month.

hris Buckley and Yan Zhuang contributed reporting. Liu Yi contributed research.

c.2021 The New York Times Company