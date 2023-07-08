Mads Pedersen won the 200.7km stage eight of the Tour de France, Libourne-Limoges. Tenth place for Tadej Pogacar. It should be noted that about 60 km from the finish, due to an apparently trivial crash, Mark Cavendish had retired, after hitting his right collarbone on the ground: the 38-year-old British rider from Astana, 2nd Friday in the sprint in Bordeaux, he will therefore surpass Eddy Merckx in terms of stage wins in the Tour (there are 34 all).