“112”: the arrest of a suspect in a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was filmed

The moment of arrest of the suspect in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was filmed. Video clip turned out to be at the disposal of the Telegram channel “112”.

The video shows how security forces surround the criminal lying on the ground and strike him several times, while he screams that he is scared. It also turned out that a service dog was used to catch the bandit.

Earlier it was reported that the fourth person detained on suspicion of committing a terrorist attack, 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov, was interrogated at the hospital. It is noted that during the arrest, Fayzov resisted – he shot at security forces on the border of Ukraine and the Bryansk region, and therefore received an eye injury. He had surgery.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Several men in camouflage burst into the building and opened fire on people, after which several explosions were heard and a fire started. According to the latest data published by the Investigative Committee, 133 people became victims of the terrorist attack.