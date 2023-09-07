There was a video with the moment of an accident with a column of cyclists near St. Petersburg

A video appeared on the network, which captured the moment of an accident with a truck and a convoy of cyclists near St. Petersburg. The corresponding video was published Telegram-channel “Mash on the Moika”.

The footage shows how a truck shifts to the right during a turn and crashes into a convoy of girls and an escort car.

The accident on the Scandinavia highway near Vyborg happened on the morning of September 7th. A truck drove into a bicycle column of girls-athletes from an Olympic reserve school, accompanied by a car. Six children were injured in the accident, two more could not be saved.

Later it became known that the police detained the driver of the truck. On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under Part 5 of Article 264 (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles”) of the Criminal Code of Russia.