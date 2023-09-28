SHOT published footage of a powerful explosion in Tashkent

Video: Telegram channel SHOT

The moment of a powerful explosion in Tashkent was caught on video, the footage was published Telegram– SHOT channel.

The footage shows a column of fire rising into the sky, as well as a fire engulfing the warehouse.

According to the channel, the explosion occurred in customs warehouses, where, according to one version, electric cars were stored.

There were no official reports of casualties. SHOT notes that the warehouses were occupied by many airport employees, with virtually nothing left of the premises. Ambulances are transporting victims from the scene of the incident.

A powerful explosion in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, occurred on the night of September 28, starting a strong fire. According to eyewitnesses, the blast wave was felt even 30 kilometers from the epicenter of the explosion; windows and doors were broken in houses nearby.