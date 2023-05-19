Izvestia publishes footage of a fight with shooting on Maroseyka Street in the center of Moscow. It happened on May 19th.

One of the videos shows the beginning of the brawl on the sidewalk. One of the men pushes the second, while two more try to separate them. Then one of the participants in the fight points to a video surveillance camera located on the facade of the building next to which the conflict took place.

Other shots show a man already lying on the sidewalk. One of the participants in the brawl is apparently trying to help him

According to a source for Izvestia, the conflict began first between two men. Then the third member of the company decided to try to calm the disputants and started shooting. The bullets hit one of the conflicters in the stomach, the other in the head.

On this day, in the capital’s Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, they confirmed that two people were injured in the fight, they were hospitalized, and the man who shot was detained.

Another fight took place on May 17 in the village of Desna in the prefecture of the TiNAO of Moscow. 10 people participated in the fight, after which three ended up in the hospital.