The crowning moment of King Charles III’s investiture ceremony was his coronation. The King wore St Edward’s Crown for the only time in his life. The crown takes its name from a much earlier version made for the Anglo-Saxon king and saint, Edward the Confessor, and is said to have been used at coronations after 1220 until Cromwell untied it. It was made in 1611 for King Charles II, who wanted a crown similar to the one worn by Edward but even grander. St Edward’s Crown, which weighs over 2 kg, has a solid gold frame and is decorated with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets and topaz. King Charles III is the seventh monarch to wear it after Charles II, James II, William III, George V, George VI and Elizabeth II, who last wore it at her coronation in 1953.



01:02