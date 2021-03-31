Kylian Mbappé could have been a Borussia Dortmund player. When Sven Mislintat still working in the BVB scouting department, promising youngsters like the Frenchman naturally did not go unnoticed. “It was a pity that we did not manage to bring positions with Kylian Mbappe when he was on loan,” recalls Mislintat in statements collected by KICKER MEETDS DAZN. Refers to summer months of 2016, when Mbappé’s contract at Monaco was expiring and he was up in the air if he stayed in the principality or took the next step in his career.

“There were many in the race and we simply had nothing to do,” explains Mislintat, who also noticed Ousmane Dembélé “in that same period.” The scout adds: “Stealing Mbappé on loan to Monaco at that time would, of course, have been a tremendous business, as were Ousmane Dembélé and Jadon Sancho at the time.”

Finally, Mbappe decided not to leave the club in which he formed, renewed his contract at Monaco and He was key in winning the league title with 26 goals and 14 assists. Subsequently, a loan was agreed with PSG, which ended up investing around 150 million euros in the definitive signing of Mbappé in 2018. In the French capital, Mbappé, once and for all, became the star that he is today from today. His contract expires in 2022, something that is a real headache for the Ligue 1 champion. Apparently, Mbappé already has an offer on the table that would ensure a salary of 36 kilos net.