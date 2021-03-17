A.hen I filled the trunk with the 50 dusty slide boxes, each of which has space for 100 frames in its gray housing, an elderly passer-by said: “You can take ours with you right away. We still have a whole cellar full of it. ”And went on. She must have thought I was on my way to the dump. On departure, the back of the car was lowered significantly, I imagine in retrospect. I already had an inkling of what kind of work the 5,000 photo snippets from 1957 to 1990 would prepare for me. How high would the tower reach if all the slide boxes that were gathering dust in the cellars and attics of the republic would be stacked on top of each other?

There may still be hundreds of thousands, if not millions – why not salvage 50 of them during the extended period of the pandemic and take away the horror of a legacy from them with a kind of verve? If the future is already uncertain, at least one wants to put the past in order. In addition, these slides promised a world with almost no travel restrictions. In the course of his life, my father made more than 300 journeys, many of them behind walls and fences to what was then the Eastern Bloc, but most of them to the south. In the world of slides, the sun is almost always shining.

The most beautiful photos are the early ones from the fifties and sixties, still in glass: my father, still a bachelor, with a fez on an oriental domed roof, without a jacket on the North Cape, covered in keffiyeh in Syria, each time with an almost triumphant expression. On the light table, the photos have an almost old-master color scheme. It looks on them as if the world had more contour, more style back then. The people in the European metropolises are elegantly dressed, the cars sleek, there are actually no foreign objects, everything is in its place, it seems. Photography was expensive; the few shots that could be afforded were carefully considered.

But for those born afterwards it means: sort out and digitize or grow. There are also slides from my mother and grandfather. The Acropolis, the Kremlin and Ephesus, which have changed little, are represented several times, so the first choice is easy. But even the aim of halving the collection does not cause too much fear of loss. After three nights, with my head bowed low over the light table, there was a stiff neck with the last magazines. But full of impressions – a dozen lives and your own childhood and youth have passed you by – you go to bed satisfied and dream of your ancestors. Still images become moving images – and that was only level one on the way to a digital family chronicle.

Who is who in the old family picture?

Because now data is being generated, digitized, ordered, the gate opened to an infinite series of side entrances. The slide scanner, a loaner, comes in the mail. It looks like a slide projector, automatically swallows the images for about three minutes, cleans them by calculating the dust and converts them into digital files. The result is better than the paper prints in the photo albums of the same year.