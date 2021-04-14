Several doctors perform a surgical intervention in a Barcelona hospital in 2019. C. ribas

“Gentlemen, this is not a sham”, said – or they say he said – surgeon John Collins Warren before a crowded amphitheater at Massachusetts General Hospital in October 1946 after painlessly excising a tumor from a patient’s neck. It was unthinkable, at that time, such an intervention without the patient writhing in pain. But the dentist, William TG Morton, had the patient inhale ether vapor before the surgery and made him remain immobile and insensitive to damage from the scalpel. With this preparation, which Morton coined as Letheon —from the Greek for “forgetfulness” – the first stone of modern anesthesia was laid, which has not ceased to be perfected since then. “In the 19th century we managed to make the patient unconscious; in the twentieth, that he did not die in the operating room; and now we must improve the long-term results ”, sums up Dr. Lluís Gallart, section chief of the Anesthesiology Service at Hospital del Mar. Precisely, his team has described, for the first time, the exact moment in which an anesthetized person loses consciousness, a finding that will help to better adjust anesthesia doses to patients.

“Until now we had the clinical situation of the patient and a series of devices that helped us to see if the patient was conscious or unconscious,” explains Juan Luis Fernández Candil, anesthesiologist and author of the study. published in the scientific journal Sleep. According to weight, height, gender, the patient’s pathologies and the type of intervention, in addition to other parameters that analyze the state of consciousness, anesthesiologists fine-tune the amount of anesthetic drugs necessary so that the patient does not feel pain during the intervention. . If they fall short, the patient comes to his senses and feels the pain of an operation. But if, in order to keep the patient in that state of unconsciousness, they exceed the most appropriate dose, there may also be consequences. “It’s like with antibiotics: they are very good at destroying microorganisms, but if we give more doses than necessary, it can affect other organs. It has been seen that an overdose in frail patients increases the risk of postoperative cognitive deterioration ”, justifies Fernández Candil.

In the search for that “individualized anesthesia adjusted to each case” in the most precise way possible, explains the anesthesiologist del Mar, the hospital researchers have been investigating for five years how to refine the pharmacological regimen. And knowing the exact point at which the patient enters a state of unconsciousness was key. “If we know exactly when it happens, the dosage is fairer and we avoid overdosing,” adds Fernández Candil.

The researchers recruited around 30 healthy volunteers who were injected with propofol, a well-known anesthetic drug widely used in operating rooms. With their vital signs monitored and brain activity monitored via MRI and EEG, they successfully sequenced the unconsciousness of 21 of the volunteers. Participants had to squeeze a sensor every two seconds to track that disconnect; if they stopped, it meant they were unconscious. “What we saw was that when they lost consciousness [cuando dejaban de apretar el sensor], the activity between the cortex, which is a more superficial area of ​​the brain, and the subcortex, which is deeper, became desynchronized ”, explains Fernández Candil.

The neurologist Jesús Pujol, who has also participated in the study, explains the finding: “Waking and sleeping are two different states: what governs the mental activity of the former are the stimuli, what we see and perceive; what governs the activity of the second are concerns, discomfort, hunger … To go from one state to another, it is necessary for the two parts of the brain to become out of sync and re-synchronize with a new organization ”. As in a car, he says, that to shift from first gear to second you have to step on the clutch and lift it to jump to that speed.

100 seconds

In the study, the time from waking to sleep was an average of 100 seconds, although the researchers clarify that the time varies according to the speed at which you inject the anesthetic preparation – in their case, it was very gradual – and in clinical practice is usually a shorter time frame. Pujol points out, however, that this transition reveals that the transition between wakefulness and sleep is “long”: “The idea of ​​falling asleep seems to be somewhat abrupt, but the brain takes its time.”

In that 100-second transit, in any case, the researchers found the decisive moment of loss of consciousness. Now it only remains to transfer it to daily clinical practice. But it remains a journey. “In the study we had the images of how the brain behaves while we put the anesthesia. In daily practice we cannot have an MRI in every operating room, but we can have a device that allows us to monitor the patient’s electroencephalogram ”, says Fernández Candil. In a subsequent phase of the research, the Hospital del Mar scientists want to correlate the clinical data – the moment the patient stopped pressing the sensor – and the MRI images with those of the EEG data to locate changes in the electrical activity of the brain that allows to accurately interpret the state of wakefulness or sleep of patients.

“This study is very important. Being able to determine when that hypnosis time is going to occur will allow us to know what dosage corresponds to not overdose. When they are able to filter the MRI data, it will allow us to take this finding to the trenches, to the operating rooms ”, says Fernando Iturri, neuroanesthesiologist at the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (SEDAR), who has not participated in the study.

“What seems very nice to me is that the study justifies many of the experiences of patients who have undergone propofol anesthesia, who wake up euphoric and report dream experiences or lived dreams. This is due to the dissociation that occurs at that time between the cortex and the default system, which is a neural network that works unconsciously, as an internal life of the brain. When consciousness decreases, it is the one that acts the most ”, reflects Jesús Porta, vice president of the Spanish Society of Neurology.

