How can it be the second year of the Petro government? What can you expect?

In essence, this phase will depend on: 1) what happens in the elections for mayors and governors on October 29; 2) if the economy definitively enters recession, as the Bank of the Republic says, or if, as private analysts expect, the upward phase begins soon; and 3) Petro’s reaction to the mid-year governance crisis, which still weighs on his government.

Let’s first take what we could call a “good-good” scenario for the opposition. That is, the left loses the elections in the cities where it has been strong, such as Bogotá, Cali and Cartagena; and in Medellín and Barranquilla the results conform to the polls, with victories for Federico Gutiérrez and Álex Char.

Additionally, the economy rebounds from the growth slump, confidence begins to recover, inflation subsides and, sooner rather than later, the Bank of the Republic begins to reduce, quickly and strongly, its interest rate.

This mix would lead to Congress, and not the Government, being the one that defines the reform agenda; That is, what is approved and what is not, as happened in the Government of Iván Duque. This transition will not be without drama, since the president will maintain the feeling that he won the elections and they did not let him govern, and he will continue to lambast businessmen, the media and the parties, accusing them of what are in reality self-inflicted defeats.

Meanwhile, the Cortes will be in charge of the appointments of the attorney general and pending, later, five new magistrates for the Constitutional Court. They will have to produce key rulings on the Development Plan, the non-deductibility of royalties and the exotic surcharges on miners and bankers, and they will remain as a retaining wall.

The press and businessmen, after patiently and resignedly enduring months of presidential insults, will be more legitimized to continue defending the good things of the past, which is no small thing.

In that case, it is possible that moderate versions of the pension and health reform will be approved, preserving the mixed, private and public provision of insurance; It would be difficult for labor, or invasive initiatives in public services, to prosper (again).

If good-good materializes (for the opposition), both companies and households will look more calmly at their economic situation and declining inflation will stop choking their budgets. Declining banking interests will give a necessary break to companies’ cash and will be an opportunity for credit to return to producers and families, which is where it gets to work, increase assets and improve quality of life.

Names of candidates for the 2026 presidential elections will begin to emerge, with the beginning of the movement of the political pendulum towards the center or the center-right.

Now let’s consider the opposite scenario. The left wins in Bogotá, Cali and Cartagena, and the economy enters a recession in the last quarter of this year; or it is even already in recession, something that we will know when DANE publishes figures for the third quarter, and that would extend to 2024.

The attention of the press and businessmen will begin to privilege figures with these political tendencies, and their success in 2026 will become a self-fulfilling prediction. Political parties would be faced with the dilemma of accepting some of the Government’s most radical intentions on health, pensions and labor issues. And the investment conviction for Colombia would decline.

The Government would feel more justified in continuing to bully key sectors such as hydrocarbons, EPS, electrification companies, industrialists and bankers. It would persist in the attitude of demonstrating that the private sector and free markets do not work, and in inducing its transition to the public, either via direct intervention, in the case of public services; or through invasive regulations that privilege public competitors over private ones. This attitude would worsen the economic prospects.

Due to the perspectives mentioned in the two scenarios, they show that the second year of Petro’s administration will be the definitive period, where the depth of its effect on institutions, markets, incentives, and disturbances of private activity is defined. Of course, reality finds grooves different from those we outline. Something in between, with mixed nuances, may be what finally happens. That forces us to be alert to the signs.

As the elections in Spain and Chile showed, on October 29, 2023 anything can happen. The Government will work hard to promote its candidates, and will have tremendous logistical power in poor neighborhoods so that the votes turn the results around, and that the polls’ predictions do not come true.

As Zabala, Vargas Llosa’s character in the novel, asked Conversation in the Cathedralthe October elections may be the moment Colombia was screwed.

If all sides are not covered and containment against the invasive, abrasive and disruptive attitudes of the executive is strengthened, we will enter an even more challenging phase than we have experienced until now.

The chain breaks at the weakest link. What could be the weakest link in the 10 months until August 7, 2024? The poor voters, seduced by the Government’s candy and the pressure of armed groups? Businessmen and the media? The political parties, some liberal, conservative or U parliamentarians? The magistrates of the high courts?

