The moment a Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in Kursk was caught on camera

Video: Telegram / Shot

The moment when a missile from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell on a residential building in Kursk was filmed. The video was published in Telegram-Shot channel.

The footage shows the moment when the missile hit the building. The downed missile of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fell on a residential building in Kursk, causing a fire. At the moment, 13 victims are known.

All emergency services are working at the scene, including several ambulance crews. Residents of the multi-storey building are being evacuated to a temporary accommodation point (TAP) in a country camp after the missile was shot down by air defense systems.