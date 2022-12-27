The moment a moose sheds its horns in Alaska was recorded on video

In the last few hours, the surprising video of an elk that surprisingly sheds its horns has been shared. The event occurred in the state of Alaska, United States, and is already viral on all digital platforms.

In the images you can see the exact moment in which the animal begins to shake its head to remove some blades of snow, when its pieces fall to the ground. The event was so unexpected that even the quadruped itself was frightened to see that its antlers jumped from its head.

Family collects the shed horns.

Although the fact is quite common, it is difficult to witness because they arise with the entry of winter. According to some specialized media, this event can occur after the mating season.

This is because testosterone levels drop, which causes a weakening of the tissues and the bony parts of the base of the horns (pedicel) that produce the precipitation of the antlers. These removals are called demogues.

“The moose left us a beautiful Christmas present,” the family that owns the security camera told local media.

