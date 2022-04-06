A Russian helicopter was split in two by a missile of British technology in the context of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The impressive images of what happened were spread on social networks.

Was the Starstreak man-portable defense system, manufactured by Thales Air Defense, responsible for cutting the helicopter in two. This powerful weapon was deployed by Ukraine, a country that received this technology from Great Britain in March, along with light anti-tank weapons or NLAW, according to the ABC media outlet today.

Starstreak is a portable air defense system capable of destroying targets with three dartswhich explains why a missile was able to cut the helicopter in two that was flying over the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine.

According to the British Army, Starstreak is a “very capable air defense weapon” and very effective against helicopters.

Meanwhile, an unidentified source from the British Ministry of Defense confirmed to The Times that the video published on social networks showed Starstreak in action. Furthermore, he explained that the weapon is guided to its target by laser beams and the missile can be fired from the shoulder or from a vehicle, hitting targets up to 6.5 kilometers away.

Training in its use was given through a simulator, so the British Ministry of Defense sent a team of Starstreak operators who trained the Ukrainian soldiers.

Aid arrives from NATO, Starstreak missile, launched by Ukrainian troops in two Russian helicopters.

The Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelincomplained that British weapons were “legitimate targets” for the Russian military and that the use of Starstreak missiles is a “destabilizing” factor.

“They exacerbate the situation, making it even bloodier. Apparently these are new high-precision weapons,” Kelin told the Russian news agency TASS.

Western countries increase sanctions against Russia after the killing of civilians in Ukraine

I cannot tolerate any indecision after all that we have experienced in Ukraine and all that the Russian troops have done

Western countries will announce new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday after the discovery of numerous bodies of civilians in Buchaalthough punitive measures remain insufficient for the Ukrainian authorities, who are preparing to defend the east of the country, which has become Moscow’s main objective.

After several packages of measures in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the United States plans to adopt new sanctions against Russia, in coordination with the European Union and the G7, aimed in particular at prohibiting new investments in this country.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskytold the Irish parliament on Wednesday that some EU leaders were “undecided” and urged the EU to take even tougher action.

“I cannot tolerate any indecision after everything we have lived through in Ukraine and everything the Russian troops have done,” Zelensky said.

On Tuesday, the ukrainian president had asked the UN Security Council to act “immediately” against Russia for “war crimes” committed by Russia.

“They dismembered, cut their throats, raped the women and killed them in front of their children,” Zelensky told the UN.

Ukraine expects European governments to impose stronger sanctions on energy supply, although the effects of the measures already taken are being felt in Russia.

The European Union will have to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas “sooner or later,” European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

Ukraine will also be on the agenda of the meeting of NATO foreign ministersto be held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, at which they will discuss the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“I don’t want to give details, but the supply of anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft defense systems is being examined,” Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. Although Ukraine is not a member of NATO, nothing prevents aid from being given to it.

“Horrible cruelty”

Russia rejects any accusation of abuses and accuses the Ukrainian authorities of preparing “setups” for the Russian government to be condemned and punished.

The Kremlin denies killing civilians and says the images in Bucha and elsewhere are staged by Ukrainian forces or that the deaths occurred after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

That version “is untenable,” said the German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreiconsidering that the satellite images prove it.

Satellite images captured when the city was under Russian control show what appear to be bodies lying in the streets, where they were later found by Ukrainian forces and journalists.

“The latest news of the war in Ukraine shows new atrocities, such as the Bucha massacre, a horrendous cruelty,” said the Pope Francisco.

The Holy Father apologized for the war in the world.

For him British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the civilian deaths in Bucha “do not seem to be far from genocide”.

“This is a deliberate campaign to kill, torture, rape and commit atrocities,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The information and images about Bucha “are deeply disturbing,” said a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian.

The UN General Assembly will proceed Thursday to vote on a request by Western countries to suspend Russia. of the Human Rights Council of the organization.

THE NATION (GDA)