Describing the heterogeneous gaze of the American photographer Lee Friedlander means immersing oneself in his particular way of combining reality, fiction, beauty and irony. On these pillars he has built over five decades a unique style to which the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) in New York dedicates since yesterday, and until August 29, the largest anthology of his career. Almost 500 photographs, 25 books and special editions of his work with a catalog that includes the best of his production make up this exhibition that will arrive at the La Caixa Foundation in Barcelona in 2007.

“Photography is not simply a way of capturing images, but a way of relating to the world. And seeing Friedlander’s works reminds us that being alive is wonderful.” Peter Galassi, curator of the exhibition, described during the opening the main feeling that Friedlander’s works convey, who clung to a camera when he was still a child and, at 72 years old, is still exploring the world with it.

The exhibition ranges from his latest works, which investigate the natural environment of the American West and which are exhibited publicly for the first time, to his first photographic steps as an observer of the American social landscape, in which he immersed himself following the tradition inaugurated in the years thirty by his mentor, Walker Evans and taken up in the fifties by his friend Robert Frank in his famous book The Americans. Following this line, Friedlander captured shop windows, anonymous characters, street advertisements, ordinary situations in the life of his country, but introducing artistic mischief into the images such as his own shadow, a constant in his work, or his reflection fused over other reflections, ideas considered up to now. then insurmountable mistakes that he knew how to use in his favor by giving his photos a double meaning. This particular way of embracing and describing American culture was recognized by the MOMA in 1967, where an exhibition was dedicated to it together with Diane Arbus and Garry Winogrand entitled New Documents. That exhibition consecrated them as leaders of a new generation, “whose objective is not to change life but to know it”, in the words of its curator John Szarkowski.

In this attempt to understand his country, later works such as The American Monument, showing the variety, the nobility or even the ridiculousness of some of the monuments of your country or Factory Valleys: Ohio and Pennsylvania, in which the natural context where the factories are built is mixed with the respectful portrait of their workers. Spontaneous and street graffiti grouped in the series Letters from the people or Nudes, a personal work on the nude, are also part of his vast work. “His best photos grow in the company of his relatives. A selection of his individual works would be interesting but it would amputate the purpose of this exhibition”, explains Galassi, who remembers that for this artist “if you think that a photo has not appeared, you can take another If you think it’s perfect, you can try to get another twelve. The only brake is the tedium of the darkroom, where Fried-lander’s work takes shape.

His first encounter with the magic of that space in which the images give birth occurred when he was five years old. Witnessing the birth on the blank paper of the portrait of her father, a German Jewish immigrant who settled in Aberdeen (Washington), changed her life. It is an indelible image in the memory. Part of the witchcraft to which I belong, remembers Friedlander. So he decided to be a photographer.

As a teenager, he became an assistant to a photographer from his town who also worked in the radio, which opened the doors to another of his passions: jazz. The combination of both led him to meet the great artists of the time and to work in the fifties portraying stars such as Ray Charles or John Coltrane for the newly founded Atlantic Records, which became his second New York home. Friedlander had settled in New York in 1955, after years of bohemian life in Los Angeles. He built his career away from the academicism of the schools, like other photographers of his generation who learned the old way, observing and working in the streets. The New York publishing explosion turned him into a magazine photographer, then came his personal work, recognition, his books and now this anthology.