Although you can’t talk about vegetable garden if there are no orchards who cultivate it, as the president of the Board of Landowners, Diego Frutos, the Murcia City Council has chosen to take a step towards the conservation of this traditional form of agricultural exploitation and its species. And it will do so with the launch of the first Agrodiversity Center in the surroundings of the restored Molino del Amor, located in route of the canal Aljufía, in the district of The Albatalia. In part of the 2,250 square meters that remain free, they have been projected 19 orchards between 25 and 30 meters squares each, in which a team from the University of Murcia (UMU) He will focus his research on agroecology, with Professor José Mª Egea at the helm. The center can be visited.

The mayor, José Ballesta, along with the Councilor for Sustainable Development and Huerta, Antonio Navarro, visited the Molino del Amor this Monday to check the evolution of the rehabilitation work on the farm, once the work was completed last May recovery of the s. XVIII which was in ruins. The company has until next June to finish these tasks, which were awarded for 240,000 euros.

In the landscaped areas that will surround the Aljufía and Zaraíche ditches there will be native species such as palms and fig trees



“This project is part of the Huerta Action Plan for the recovery of its lost spaces, its history, its traditions and its crops,” said the mayor. In addition, the Mill fulfills another mission, to return to the municipality the green spaces in a strategic place such as the Malecón and ‘Murcia Río’ route.

The municipal architect in charge of the project, Jesús López, explained that as a whole they have addressed both the recovery of the mill – a meter had to be excavated to reach the original pavement – and the millenary hydraulic network that surrounds it, the main channel from the main canal Aljufía and Zaraíche. A section of both has seen the light again, after freeing them from the camber that covered them.

In addition to the network of orchards dedicated to research, it is planned that in its central part there will be a public square prepared for activities and other garden areas that will surround it, in which endemic species of vegetation will be planted: palm trees, fig trees, pomegranates, olive trees … For the fencing, native reeds will be used and there will also be viewpoints over the irrigation channels.