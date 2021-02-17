An item of 1.7 million euros from the Molina de Segura City Council mobility plan will make it possible to tackle various improvements in the neighborhoods of Fátima, San Roque and La Ermita. This plan, which has a total budget of 12.5 million, of which 10 comes from European funds, has some imminent implementation actions. Among the initiatives, the mayor and councilor for Mobility, Eliseo García, announced that the pedestrianization of a section of Avenida de Madrid, adjacent to the roundabout of the Fátima neighborhood, and the opening of Calle Agricultor will begin shortly, so that the roundabout can be accessed from said neighborhood. The improvement of the Fátima roundabout by Huerto Capote and the adaptation of an access lane to García Lorca avenue, where it is planned to change the road signs, will also be addressed.

Connection with the river



Another important action will be the construction of a footbridge that will connect the future Parque Paraíso with the Segura River area through the Ermita neighborhood.

The councilor specified that there are other projects for the current legislature, such as the construction of the bike lanes to La Alcayna and the greenway, and the pedestrianization of the Jesuit Hernández Pérez street.